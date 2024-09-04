China and South Africa Strengthen Relations

President Xi Jinping and visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the transformation of bilateral relations into an all-around strategic cooperative partnership for the new era, charting new paths for strengthening diplomatic relations and pragmatic cooperation.

Xi welcomed Ramaphosa to the Great Hall of the People in a red-carpet ceremony with a guard of honor, demonstrating Beijing’s steadfast commitment to developing ties with Africa’s most industrialized nation.

The two presidents saw the signing of bilateral agreements on the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, two-way commerce, market access for agricultural products, and cultural heritage, which strengthened the alliance.

A joint statement issued following the meetings underlined both countries’ commitment to working together on global challenges and supporting each other’s development aspirations.

“Despite the ever-changing international landscape, the missions of both our countries to pursue modernization and promote China-Africa cooperation remain unchanged,” Xi told South Africa’s president, emphasizing the historical and global significance of deeper China-South Africa relations.

Ramaphosa is one of several African leaders who will be in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation’s 2024 Summit, which will take place between Wednesday and Friday.

“In the new era and on the new journey, strengthening unity and cooperation between China and South Africa aligns with the shared expectations of the peoples of both countries, resonates with the historical process of the Global South’s growth and expansion, and holds significant contemporary relevance and global impact,” the president stated.

The meeting took place one year after Xi’s state visit to Pretoria, and South Africa is the Chinese president’s most often visited African country.

Xi identified three critical directions for the newly elevated partnership advancing mutual progress to build political confidence, increasing win-win economic cooperation, and promoting people-to-people contacts.

