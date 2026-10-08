China Gives Kenya Ksh260 Million Grant for Ebola Preparedness and Drought Response

Kenya has received a KSh260 million grant from China to strengthen its preparedness and response to Ebola while supporting drought mitigation efforts across the country.

The grant, equivalent to about US$2 million, was handed over to the National Treasury on Thursday, October 8, by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan during a ceremony attended by Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo and Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

The funding will be divided equally, with about KSh130 million allocated to Ebola preparedness and response and a similar amount set aside for drought mitigation.

Kiptoo confirmed the handover, saying the grant would support the government’s efforts to address both health and climate-related challenges.

“Welcomed H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kenya, at the National Treasury for the official handing over of a USD 2 million (Ksh259 million) grant from the Government of China to the Government of Kenya,” Kiptoo stated.

The Chinese Embassy said the Ebola component would support the government in strengthening Ebola virus disease preparedness infrastructure in identified very high-risk and high-risk counties.

Ambassador Guo said the support reflected the relationship between the two countries.

“China’s aid embodies the friendly sentiments held by the Chinese government and people toward the government and people of the Republic of Kenya.”

The grant comes two days after Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease.

The patient was a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He travelled by road from Congo to Kampala before flying to Nairobi on October 3 and was later taken to Nairobi Hospital, where he was isolated and confirmed to have Ebola. He died on October 5.

Health authorities have since identified contacts linked to the case and intensified surveillance at points of entry while strengthening isolation and treatment capacity.

Kenya had been on heightened alert for Ebola since May following outbreaks reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The Ministry of Health said it had screened more than 652,000 travellers and tested 267 suspected samples before the first case was confirmed.

The government has also been mobilising additional resources for the response, including an initial KSh2.6 billion set aside by the National Treasury, while further support is expected from international partners.

The other half of China’s grant will support drought mitigation as Kenya responds to climate pressures affecting parts of the country.

The handover adds to Kenya’s ongoing cooperation with China in development and socioeconomic programmes, while providing additional resources for two immediate challenges facing the country.