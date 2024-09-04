Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China Initiates an Anti-Dumping Investigation in Response to Canada’s 100% EV Tariffs

By

Published

231231220458 xi jinping 122923

xi jinping

China has announced that it will initiate an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola and chemical exports, in apparent retribution for Ottawa’s new curbs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

Its trade ministry said in an online statement on Tuesday that it “will initiate an anti-dumping investigation into canola imported from Canada, in accordance with the law”.

According to the ministry, local businesses recently stated that Canadian canola exports to China “have increased significantly,” reaching US$3.47 billion by 2023, while prices “have continued to fall.”

It stated that Canadian exporters were “suspected of dumping” products into the Chinese market, and that “China’s domestic canola-related industries have continued to incur losses under the influence of unfair competition by the Canadian side”.

Last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, accusing Beijing of “not playing by the same rules as other countries” in areas such as environmental and labor regulations.

The United States and the European Union have both imposed 100% and 36% tariffs on Chinese EVs, claiming that Beijing unjustly subsidizes domestic makers, causing their products to flood international markets and undercut local competitors. China has consistently condemned the imposition of taxes and begun its own probes in retaliation.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday, Beijing is “strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to Canadian duties and intends to take the matter to the World Trade Organization’s dispute resolution process.

In recent years, the two countries have clashed over a wide range of topics, including trade, technology, and human rights.

Bilateral relations were severely strained for several years beginning in 2018, when Canada jailed a top executive from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, forcing Beijing to arrest two Canadian individuals in retribution.

Also Read: China Intensifies Drone Export Regulations Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020