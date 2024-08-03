Connect with us

World

China Intensifies Drone Export Regulations Amid Russia-Ukraine War

ukraine

China will prohibit the export of all unregulated civilian drones capable of being used for military or terrorist objectives, as well as restrict certain drone functions, as Beijing faces continued Western criticism over its stance on Russia’s operation in Ukraine.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the decision was also made to prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” and that aspects such as infrared imaging equipment, lasers for target indication, and high-precision inertial measurement equipment would be placed on an export control list.

The government also announced that it was lifting temporary limitations on civilian drones. It did not specify which model, but last year Beijing barred the shipment of long-range drones, citing Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The regulations take effect on September 1. According to media sources and US government information, Russia often purchases drones from China for military purposes.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China is the world’s fourth largest weapons exporter, trailing only the United States, France, and Russia.

According to SIPRI data, the majority of its shipments were to Pakistan, but it also sold guns to Asian and African states.

US security officials are growing concerned about the use of Chinese drones by US government agencies. DJI Technology Co., a Chinese firm, is one of the world’s leading drone manufacturers, with its products being utilised globally.

