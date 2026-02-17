Civil Rights Icon Jesse Jackson Dies at 84

Veteran American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has died peacefully at the age of 84, his family announced on Tuesday, February 17.

The Baptist minister and long-time activist passed away surrounded by his family, closing a chapter on one of the most influential civil rights careers in modern history.

In a statement, the Jackson family described him as “a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.”

They added that his “unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity.”

Born on October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose from humble beginnings to become a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr..

He was active in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference during the 1960s and was present in Memphis, Tennessee, when Dr. King was assassinated in 1968.

Jackson later founded Operation PUSH in 1971 and the National Rainbow Coalition in 1984, organisations that were eventually merged into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Through these platforms, he championed economic empowerment, voting rights, and educational access for marginalised communities.

In American politics, Jackson made history with his groundbreaking campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

Though he did not secure the nomination, his candidacies marked the first credible presidential bids by an African American within a major party, inspiring future generations of political leaders.

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017 and had been battling other neurodegenerative conditions in recent years.

Despite his health challenges, he remained an enduring moral voice in both domestic and international human rights struggles.

Tributes have poured in from around the world. In Leicester, United Kingdom, where a park in Rushey Mead bears his name, community leaders reflected on his impact.

Former Leicester MP Keith Vaz described him as “iconic,” adding, “What a man, what a legend, what a great individual – a heart of gold, a fighter for peace and justice the world over.”

Public observances are expected to be held in Chicago, with final arrangements to be released by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

As the world mourns, many remember Reverend Jackson not only for his speeches and political campaigns, but for a lifetime devoted to amplifying the voices of the forgotten and challenging systems of injustice across generations.