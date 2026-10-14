“Congo Is Not Safe”: LoDCA Warns Truckers Away From Mahagi-Kisangani Route

Six truck drivers, among them Kenyans, were reportedly captured by rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and later found safe, the Long-Distance Drivers and Conductors Association of Kenya (LoDCA) has said.

The association issued a security alert on Wednesday, October 14, warning of worsening insecurity along the Mahagi-to-Kisangani route, which passes through Pimbo, Djugu, Igabriel and Bunia.

“Reports indicate that six drivers, including Kenyans, had been captured by rebels but have since been found safe and sound,” LoDCA said.

How the drivers were captured, and how they were recovered, remains unclear. The association did not give details.

“Serious security concerns have been reported along the route from Mahagi to Kisangani, passing through Pimbo, Djugu, Igabriel and Bunia,” it added, in a stark message to drivers: “Congo is not safe! We repeat, Congo is not safe!”

LoDCA also raised alarm over reports that dozens of people were killed in the region on Wednesday, saying the situation puts drivers and other road users at risk.

Images obtained by news outlets show trucks in a wrecked state, with shattered windows, deflated tyres and missing number plates. Cargo appears scattered on the ground, and no people are visible in the photos.

The association advised drivers waiting in Mahagi not to set off until the area is confirmed safe. Those already inside the DRC were told to contact association leaders, relatives and colleagues straight away to confirm where they are, stay in secure locations, and avoid the affected areas until reliable security sources say it is safe to travel.

“We urge all drivers to take this alert seriously and share verified information to help protect fellow drivers,” LoDCA said. It added: “Your life comes first. No cargo or delivery is worth your life!”

As of publication, Kenyan security agencies had not issued a statement on the incident.

The alert comes after a string of attacks on Kenyan truckers in the DRC. In January, unrest along the Kasumbalesa, Lubumbashi and Kolwezi corridor in southern DRC saw cargo trucks set on fire and roads blocked during violent demonstrations. In April, Kenyan driver Edwin Njuguna was killed in Bunia, and LoDCA warned that repeated attacks could force an operational shutdown. A separate detention of a driver in Beni also raised questions about accountability.

In August, four Kenyan drivers and their co-drivers were killed in an attack by suspected rebels along the Beni-to-Kisangani route. Truckers then parked their trailers in Mambasa, in Ituri Province, over safety fears.

The DRC is an important market for East African businesses, but armed attacks and unrest have made some transport routes increasingly dangerous.