Côte d’Ivoire to Open Embassy in Nairobi Following Ruto-Ouattara Talks

Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire have taken a major step toward strengthening diplomatic and economic relations after Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara announced plans to open an embassy in Nairobi.

The announcement was made following bilateral talks between President Ouattara and President William Ruto held on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, which brought together over 30 African leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to a statement from the Ivorian presidency, the two leaders discussed ways of enhancing diplomatic engagement, trade cooperation, infrastructure financing, and regional integration across Africa.

“In this regard, we agreed to strengthen our diplomatic presence by opening an Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire in Kenya,” Ouattara stated after the meeting.

President Ruto also confirmed that Kenya would open its first embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, marking a significant expansion of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint in West Africa.

“Our decision to open an embassy and send the first-ever Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire reflects our shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations and expanding Kenya’s diplomatic presence in West Africa,” Ruto said. The two heads of state emphasized the importance of stronger African cooperation in addressing the continent’s development challenges, particularly financing infrastructure projects and boosting intra-African trade.

Ouattara noted that both countries are committed to “strengthening African cooperation, intensifying inter-regional exchanges, and mobilising more resources to finance the continent’s strategic infrastructure.”

The leaders also explored opportunities for expanding trade and investment exchanges between Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire as part of broader efforts to unlock economic growth within the continent.

“Our focus is to unlock greater opportunities in trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges for the mutual benefit of our citizens,” Ruto added.

The diplomatic breakthrough comes at a time when African countries are increasingly seeking stronger regional partnerships and reduced dependence on external markets. Analysts view the move as a strategic effort to enhance political cooperation, economic integration, and continental unity.

The Africa Forward Summit, currently underway in Nairobi, is focusing on issues such as infrastructure development, climate action, industrialisation, digital transformation, youth employment, and artificial intelligence.

Kenya’s hosting of the summit has further positioned Nairobi as a growing diplomatic and investment hub in Africa, attracting leaders, investors, and policymakers from across the continent and beyond.