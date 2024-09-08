Connect with us

Deadly Super Typhoon Wreaks Damage in Vietnam

Super Typhoon Yagi hit northern Vietnam on Saturday afternoon, killing at least nine people and injuring 187, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The typhoon has weakened to a tropical depression and is weakening in the northwest, but is forecast to bring heavy rain to northern provinces through Monday, the ministry said on Sunday.

The typhoon, Asia’s strongest this year, killed four people in the northern province of Hoa Binh, three in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh and one each in the northern province of Hai Duong and the port city of Hai Phong.

Around 50,000 people have been evacuated from coastal areas in the Southeast Asian countries, and authorities have urged residents to stay indoors.

Most of the casualties were reported in Quang Ninh province, where 25 unmanned vessels, mostly fishing boats, were sunk by high waves and strong winds.

Many areas in the affected provinces were without power as the typhoon destroyed several transformers and transmission lines.

The typhoon also damaged more than 3,400 homes and destroyed thousands of hectares of crops in the northern region.

Storms, landslides and floods have left 120 people dead or missing in the country this year, the highest number in five years.

The government has deployed some 500,000 military personnel to carry out relief and rescue operations throughout the affected area.

