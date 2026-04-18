Diaspora Inflows Hit Record KSh 58 Billion as March Remittances Surge

Kenyans living and working abroad sent home Ksh58.15 billion (USD 450.3 million) in March 2026, marking the highest monthly remittance inflow recorded this year and reaffirming the diaspora’s growing role in sustaining the country’s economy.

According to data released by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the March inflows represent a 9.1 per cent increase from the Ksh53.31 billion recorded in February, signaling a strong rebound after a relatively slower start to the year. In January, remittances stood at Ksh52.65 billion.

The CBK noted that diaspora remittances continue to be a vital source of foreign exchange, helping stabilize the country’s balance of payments at a time when economic pressures are mounting. “Remittance inflows remain a key source of foreign exchange earnings and continue to support the balance of payments,” the regulator stated in its weekly bulletin dated April 17.

Cumulatively, Kenya received Ksh655.9 billion (USD 5.08 billion) in diaspora remittances in the 12 months to March 2026, reflecting a 2.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025. This steady growth underscores the resilience of diaspora contributions despite global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and fluctuating fuel prices. The inflows come at a critical time as Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves show signs of gradual decline. CBK data indicates that reserves stood at Ksh1.718 trillion (USD 13.3 billion) as of April 16, equivalent to 5.6 months of import cover – still above the statutory minimum of four months but trending downward from previous weeks.

This decline has heightened the importance of consistent diaspora inflows in cushioning the economy. Analysts note that remittances are playing an increasingly strategic role in supporting the Kenyan shilling, which remained relatively stable at Ksh129.18 against the US dollar during the review period.

North America, particularly the United States, alongside Europe, continues to dominate as the main sources of remittances, with additional contributions from the Gulf region as more Kenyans seek employment abroad.

The surge in inflows also coincides with rising fuel prices, with petrol retailing at Ksh197.60 per litre and diesel at Ksh196.63. Economists warn that these increases could trigger inflationary pressures in the coming weeks, making diaspora support even more crucial for many households.

As Kenya navigates a complex economic landscape, diaspora remittances are proving to be more than just financial support for families – they are a stabilizing force for the broader economy, reinforcing their position as one of the country’s most reliable economic pillars.