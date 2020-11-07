Diplomats Walk Out on Netanyahu’s speech in the UN

Scores of delegates on Friday walked out in protest before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech at the UN General Assembly.

The delegates walked out just after Netanyahu took up the podium to deliver his speech in the UN.

However Netanyahu went ahead and addressing an almost-empty auditorium in the UN assembly.

In his speech Netanyahu denied allegations his government is carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

“The opposite is true,” he said, adding that Israel has dropped “millions of leaflets and sent millions of texts” to inform civilians they needed to evacuate Gaza City.

“Did the Nazis ask the Jews to leave? Kindly leave?” Netanyahu asked, contrasting Israel’s military operations with the Holocaust.

Hamas has welcomed the walkout on Netanyahu saying it showed Israel’s “isolation” as a result of the Gaza war.

“Boycotting Netanyahu’s speech is one manifestation of Israel’s isolation and the consequences of the war of extermination,” Taher al-Nunu said in a statement.

The Israel-Gaza conflict began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups launched a surprise attack on Israel.

During the attack 1,195 Israelis and foreign nationals, including 815 civilians, were killed.

In retaliation, Israel has killed at least 65,549 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.

The current Israel-Gaza war follows those of 2008–2009, 2012, 2014, and the 2021 clashes.

A U.N. commission of inquiry and the International Association of Genocide Scholars both issued statements in September that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.