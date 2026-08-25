DPP Files Extradition Case Against Chinese National Wanted in Uganda Over KSh151 Million Fraud

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed extradition proceedings against a 39-year-old Chinese national wanted in Uganda over an alleged fraud involving UGX 4,533,379,400, equivalent to approximately KSh151 million.

Chen Guang, also known as Alex, is accused of manipulating weighbridge bills and payment vouchers while working as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited. Prosecutors allege that he exploited his access to the company’s payment documentation and financial processes to facilitate the offences.

“The DPP has today filed extradition proceedings against a 39-year-old Chinese national wanted by the Government of Uganda to face criminal charges arising from an alleged fraud involving UGX 4,533,379,400 (approximately Ksh. 151 million),” the DPP said.

The extradition proceedings follow a formal request from the Ugandan Government that was received by the DPP on June 10, 2026. The request, dated April 18, 2025, was transmitted through the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice and sought Kenya’s assistance in endorsing and enforcing a Ugandan arrest warrant and facilitating Guang’s extradition.

Guang was arrested on August 11 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by officers from the Directorate of Immigration Services after arriving in Kenya from Harare, Zimbabwe.

The warrant was issued by Chief Magistrate Aciro Joan of the Mukono Chief Magistrates’ Court in Uganda.

Appearing before the court, Prosecution Counsel Fatma Shaban urged the court to order Guang’s surrender to Uganda, where he is wanted to face 30 counts of forgery and one count of theft.

Shaban also opposed his release on bond pending the hearing and determination of the extradition proceedings, citing concerns that he could be a flight risk.

Prosecution in the case is being led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda.

The court will determine whether Guang should be surrendered to Ugandan authorities and whether he will remain in custody as the extradition proceedings continue. The allegations against him remain unproven unless established before a court of law.