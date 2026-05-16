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Health

East Africa on High Alert After Deadly Ebola Outbreak Declared in DR Congo

Vincent Olando

Published

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has declared a fresh Ebola outbreak in the eastern Ituri Province, sparking concern across East Africa as deaths continue to rise and health authorities race to contain the virus.

According to reports from regional health authorities, the outbreak has so far resulted in at least 80 deaths and 246 suspected infections. Laboratory tests have confirmed several cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant for which no approved vaccine or specific treatment currently exists.

The outbreak has mainly affected the gold-mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara, as well as Bunia, the provincial capital located near the Uganda border. Health officials say the first confirmed patient was a nurse who later died after developing symptoms including fever, vomiting, severe weakness and hemorrhaging.

DRC Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba warned that the Bundibugyo strain could have a fatality rate of up to 50 percent.

“Our teams have activated emergency response systems, intensified surveillance, and strengthened contact tracing efforts to contain the outbreak,” Kamba stated.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has raised alarm over the possibility of wider regional spread due to increased population movement within the Great Lakes region and the proximity of affected areas to Uganda and South Sudan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already released $500,000 from its emergency fund to support containment measures in the affected areas.

In Kenya, the Ministry of Health has moved swiftly to strengthen preparedness despite confirming that no Ebola case has been detected in the country.

Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said the government had activated enhanced emergency response systems to prevent possible importation of the disease.

“The Ministry of Health has activated enhanced preparedness and response measures, including the formation of a national Ebola preparedness team and the activation of the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre,” said Dr. Amoth.

Kenyan authorities have intensified screening at airports, border entry points and other ports while also improving laboratory preparedness and disease surveillance systems nationwide.

Uganda has already confirmed the death of a 59-year-old Congolese man linked to the outbreak, although authorities there say no local transmission has been recorded so far.

Ebola is a severe viral disease spread through direct contact with infected blood, bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected animals. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, unexplained bleeding.

Health officials across the region are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant, maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with infected persons or animals, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

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