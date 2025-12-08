EC Condemns Violence at Bobi Wine Rally, Urges Police to Act Lawfully Ahead of 2026 Polls

Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) strongly condemned the escalating violence marring the ongoing presidential campaigns, particularly incidents involving National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine. The EC has called for thorough investigations and lawful conduct from all stakeholders to ensure a free, fair, and credible election ahead of the January 15, 2026 polls.

The condemnation follows a violent clash at Bobi Wine’s rally in Gulu on December 6, 2025, which the EC Chairperson, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, termed “unfortunate and uncalled for.” This incident occurred just days after a meeting where presidential candidates’ agents and the Uganda Police Force committed to peaceful conduct. Justice Byabakama reiterated that all nominated presidential candidates are free to campaign anywhere in Uganda, provided they adhere to electoral laws and EC guidelines.

The EC’s statement also addressed a more severe incident on November 28, 2025, in Iganga District, where a NUP supporter was shot and killed during a Kyagulanyi rally. Justice Byabakama described this as a “threat to the country’s democratic processes” and urged for impartial investigations to hold perpetrators accountable.

The Uganda Police Force, while acknowledging some incidents, has defended its actions, stating they are aimed at maintaining order and preventing lawlessness. However, human rights organizations and opposition figures, including Human Rights Watch, have consistently reported widespread violence, arrests, and human rights abuses against opposition supporters and journalists during election campaigns.

The EC has urged political actors to prioritize dialogue over confrontation and called on security agencies to exercise restraint, applying lawful, proportionate, and humane methods when enforcing electoral regulations.