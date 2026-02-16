Eight Killed in Eastern China Fireworks Store Explosion Ahead of Lunar New Year

Eight people have died and two others sustained minor burns following a devastating fireworks store explosion in eastern China, just days before the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The tragedy occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Donghai county, Jiangsu province. According to local authorities, the blast was triggered by the “improper discharge” of fireworks by one or more villagers near the store.

In a statement, Donghai county officials said emergency teams responded swiftly. “Emergency management, fire, public security, and health authorities rushed to the scene immediately to carry out rescue and response operations,” the statement read. The resulting fire was brought under control by approximately 4:00 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that eight people were killed in the explosion, while two others suffered minor burns. Investigations are ongoing, and those deemed responsible have reportedly been taken into custody.

The incident comes at a sensitive time as China prepares for the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which falls on Tuesday and marks the beginning of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. Lighting fireworks at midnight is a long-standing cultural tradition during the festival, symbolizing the warding off of evil spirits and welcoming good fortune.

However, in recent years, several regions across China have imposed restrictions or outright bans on fireworks due to safety concerns and air pollution. Some local governments eased those bans last year, leading to increased usage ahead of this year’s festivities.

Following the explosion, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management issued a nationwide warning, urging stricter supervision over the production, transportation, sale, and use of fireworks. In its statement, the ministry emphasized that trying out fireworks or firecrackers near retail outlets must be “strictly prohibited.”

The ministry further called on local governments to identify and eliminate regulatory blind spots “to ensure the people have a safe, auspicious and happy Spring Festival.”

Industrial accidents remain a recurring concern in China, often linked to gaps in safety enforcement. Earlier this month, separate explosions at factories in other provinces resulted in multiple fatalities, highlighting persistent safety challenges.

As families across China prepare to usher in the New Year with celebration and tradition, Sunday’s explosion stands as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with improper fireworks handling and the urgent need for reinforced safety measures.