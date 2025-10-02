Elon Musk Becomes First Person in History to Amass $500 Billion Fortune

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, officially became the first individual in recorded history to amass a net worth of $500 billion on October 1, 2025. The historic milestone, tracked by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, solidifies his position as the world’s wealthiest person and places him firmly on a trajectory toward becoming the first-ever trillionaire.

Musk’s staggering fortune expanded past the half-trillion-dollar mark, propelled by a confluence of factors, primarily the robust performance of his key ventures. Shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla climbed by nearly 4% on Wednesday, adding an estimated $9.3 billion to his wealth. This rise reflects renewed investor confidence following Musk’s commitment to refocus on Tesla after stepping back from his role as head of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His 12% stake in Tesla is now valued at $191 billion.

Beyond Tesla, Musk’s privately held companies have been significant contributors to his burgeoning net worth. His aerospace company, SpaceX, founded in 2002, is now valued at an astounding $400 billion, a significant jump from $350 billion in December. Musk holds an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, translating to $168 billion of his fortune. Furthermore, his artificial intelligence venture, xAI Holdings, formed in March through a merger with X (formerly Twitter), is valued at $113 billion, with Musk’s 53% stake contributing $60 billion.

This latest achievement is part of a rapid ascent for Musk, who was worth just $24.6 billion in March 2020. He became the world’s richest person in January 2021 with nearly $190 billion and has steadily climbed through the $200, $300, and $400 billion marks in subsequent years.

The path to $500 billion wasn’t without its recent challenges. Musk briefly lost his top spot to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in September, whose net worth temporarily surpassed Musk’s due to Oracle’s AI deals. However, Musk quickly reclaimed his position, with Ellison currently holding a net worth of approximately $350.7 billion.

Looking ahead, the prospect of Musk becoming the world’s first trillionaire seems increasingly plausible. Tesla’s board recently proposed a new, record-breaking pay package that could award Musk additional stock worth up to $1 trillion if the company achieves “Mars-shot” performance milestones over the next decade.

As Musk himself stated in a September X post, “It’s not about ‘compensation’, but about me having enough influence over Tesla to ensure safety if we build millions of robots”.

Hs statement indiacates his long-term vision and commitment to his ventures, which continue to redefine industries and push the boundaries of human achievement.