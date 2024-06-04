Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Emirates Corporation Declares a Record $5.1 Billion in Yearly Earnings

By

Published

Stock Emirates Airlines 18bd2a41134 medium

Dubai’s Emirates Group has reported yearly profits of $5.1 billion, a 71% increase, as the airline firm sets a new record for the second year in a row.

“The Emirates Group has once again raised the bar to deliver a new record performance,” said chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in a statement released on Monday.

Citing strong client demand, it stated that group profits for the past two years were $8.1 billion, surpassing the losses incurred during the pandemic-hit 2020-2022.

Emirates has already reversed the $1.1 billion loss in 2021-2022, as well as the $5.5 billion deficit incurred a year ago when it was forced to ground its fleet and lay off employees.

“The Group’s excellent financial standing today places us in a strong position for future growth and success. It enables us to invest to deliver even better products, services, and more value to our customers and stakeholders,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Emirates Group also owns airport services provider Dnata, whose profits have more than doubled to $400 million.

“The business outlook is positive, and we expect customer demand for air transport and travel to remain strong in the coming months,” said Sheikh Ahmed, adding that possible threats included “volatile environments caused by socio-political changes”.

Last month, the emirate revealed that construction had begun on a new terminal at Al Maktoum on Dubai’s outskirts, which the Gulf emirate’s ruler claims will be “the world’s largest” at a cost of almost $35 billion and a passenger capacity of 260 million.

The first phase of the project is planned to be completed within ten years, with a capacity to accommodate 150 million passengers per year.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020