Ethiopian Soldiers Cross Into Kenya, Triggering Intense Border Standoff in Moyale

Moyale, a key border town linking Kenya and Ethiopia, was thrown into panic on Saturday after Ethiopian military personnel reportedly crossed nearly one kilometre into Kenyan territory while firing, triggering a tense two-hour confrontation with Kenyan security forces.

According to officials and witnesses, the soldiers advanced from the Sesii area and pushed deep into Kenyan soil, stopping just two kilometres from the Moyale Police Station.

“We were terrified. Gunshots were everywhere and people didn’t know what was happening,” said a resident who watched the incident unfold.

The intrusion prompted a rapid mobilization by Kenyan security agencies, including the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police, and the Border Patrol Unit.

The teams engaged the Ethiopian troops in a fierce exchange of fire. Although several rounds were fired, authorities confirmed that no Kenyan officers were injured in the standoff.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) later joined the operation and, working alongside ground units, successfully pushed the Ethiopian soldiers back across the international border, restoring calm to the tense town.

Security analysts say the incident underscores the persistent fragility of the Kenya–Ethiopia border, where armed groups and security forces frequently cross paths.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that an earlier fatal shooting on the Ethiopian side – possibly involving Kenyan personnel may have provoked the incursion.

The region is home to groups such as the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which Ethiopia labels as terrorist organizations.

These groups often exploit the close cultural ties between the Borana of Kenya and the Oromo of Ethiopia to move across the porous frontier.

Moyale has a troubled history of cross-border tensions. In 2018, Ethiopian soldiers mistakenly killed nine civilians near the town, forcing more than 9,600 Ethiopians to flee into Kenya.

Local leaders are now calling for deeper diplomatic engagement to prevent renewed conflict.