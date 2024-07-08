EU Court Tightens The Clamps on Meta For Unlawful Profits

The European Commission has accused Meta, the corporation that owns Facebook and Instagram, of breaking Europe’s new digital competition legislation with its “pay or consent” advertising approach.

Meta launched a service called “subscription for no ads” late last year, which allows European Facebook and Instagram users to pay for an ad-free experience.

Those who prefer not to pay must accept versions of the platforms that incorporate tailored advertisements.

According to the Commission, this binary decision forces consumers to either agree to the use of their personal data or pay for an ad-free experience.

If the Commission’s initial findings are upheld, Meta may face a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Based on Meta’s income in 2023, this might result in a $13.5 billion punishment.

The European Union implemented the Digital Marketplaces Act (DMA) in 2022, which governs competition and transparency in digital marketplaces. It targets huge web platforms, sometimes known as gatekeepers, that wield enormous market power.

The DMA establishes standards to prevent gatekeepers from misusing their dominating position.

Meta’s disagreement with the EU underscores a bigger issue about Internet funding and its impact on privacy.

Targeted adverts have been a crucial revenue source for many companies, including major social media platforms, despite the fact that they frequently violate users’ privacy rights.

Now, the pay or permission paradigm creates new issues, such as the commodification of privacy. It risks establishing a digital divide in which privacy is only available to those who can buy it. This is not the direction we want the Internet to go.

