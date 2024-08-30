Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

EU Foreign Policy Chief Wants the Organization to Censure Israeli Ministers

By

Published

Israel Palestinians

Israel Palestinian war

The EU’s foreign policy chief has announced he will ask the bloc’s foreign ministers to consider sanctions against Israeli ministers who send “unacceptable messages of hate against Palestinians”.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Josep Borrell said he had launched the process.

He will ask member states to consider “adding to our list of sanctions some Israeli ministers” who have “proposed things that clearly violate international law” and constitute “encouragement to commit war crimes”.

The EU should not be afraid to use its toolbox “to ensure that humanitarian law is respected”.

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels for an informal discussion on global and regional issues, in particular the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Israel has continued its brutal bombardment of Gaza following a Hamas attack on 7 October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

According to local health officials, the onslaught has killed over 40,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 93,700.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered a halt to military operations at Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought safety before the 6 May incursion.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020