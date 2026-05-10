FBI Expands Nairobi Operations to Combat Transnational Crime

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced plans to strengthen its operations in Nairobi as Kenya steps up efforts to combat rising cases of cybercrime, money laundering, terrorism and human trafficking.

The development follows a high-level meeting held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi between senior Kenyan investigators and FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.

At the centre of the renewed partnership is the planned expansion of the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Nairobi through the appointment of a Regional Transnational Anti-Corruption Programme Manager. The new office is expected to enhance technical support, specialised training and regional coordination in tackling organised and cross-border crime.

The talks underscored growing cooperation between Kenya and the United States as criminal networks increasingly rely on technology, digital currencies and sophisticated financial systems to operate across borders.

According to the DCI, the discussions focused on joint efforts to fight terrorism, cybercrime, organised crime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking and money laundering. Officials also explored emerging areas of cooperation, including digital forensics, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency tracking and predictive analytics.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin praised the long-standing partnership between the two agencies, saying it had delivered major operational successes over the years.

“The collaboration has consistently yielded tangible operational successes through joint investigations, intelligence sharing, extraditions, specialised training, and capacity-building initiatives,” Amin said. He added that support from the FBI and the US government had helped modernise Kenya’s investigative systems through advanced forensic training, technical assistance and operational support.

On his part, Bailey commended Kenya’s anti-corruption efforts, noting that strong governance systems were important for economic growth and investor confidence.

“Robust anti-corruption efforts are essential for fostering investor confidence and boosting economic growth,” Bailey said.

The FBI official also reaffirmed America’s commitment to working closely with Kenya, describing the two agencies as “equal partners” in addressing emerging global security threats.

The renewed partnership comes at a time when Kenyan authorities are grappling with increasingly sophisticated online fraud syndicates, international money laundering networks and cross-border trafficking operations.

Security experts believe the strengthened cooperation between Nairobi and Washington will improve intelligence sharing and enhance the ability of investigators to respond to crimes that are no longer limited by national boundaries.

Bailey’s visit to Nairobi comes nearly two years after former FBI Director Christopher Wray toured Kenya, highlighting the growing security and law enforcement ties between the two countries.