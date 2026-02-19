Former South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Failed Insurrection

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found him guilty of leading an insurrection through his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

The ruling, delivered Thursday at the Seoul Central District Court, marks one of the most dramatic political downfalls in South Korea’s modern democratic history.

Presiding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon said the court determined that Yoon, 65, deliberately mobilised military and police forces to block lawmakers from overturning his decree.

“The court finds that the intention was to paralyse the assembly for a considerable period,” Judge Ji said, adding that the declaration of martial law resulted in “enormous social costs” and that there was little evidence of remorse.

Yoon declared martial law in a televised address on December 3, 2024, citing the need to eliminate what he described as “anti-state forces” within the legislature.

Troops were deployed to surround the National Assembly, and sweeping powers were announced, including suspension of political activities and media controls.

However, lawmakers forced their way into the chamber and voted unanimously to lift the decree within six hours.

The court ruled that Yoon’s actions amounted to rebellion, stating that sending troops to the National Assembly was central to proving intent to obstruct constitutional governance.

Under South Korean law, insurrection carries only two possible penalties: life imprisonment or death. Prosecutors had sought the death sentence.

South Korea has not carried out an execution since 1997, effectively maintaining a moratorium on capital punishment.

Yoon had already been impeached by lawmakers and formally removed from office by the Constitutional Court in April 2025. He was arrested in July and has faced multiple charges, including obstruction of justice.

Last month, he received an additional five-year sentence on related offences.

Former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in planning and enforcing the martial law order. Several other senior officials also received lengthy prison terms.

Outside the courthouse, thousands of supporters and critics gathered under tight police security. Some of Yoon’s backers waved placards reading “Yoon Great Again,” while opponents called for harsher punishment.

Yoon has consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing that he acted to “safeguard freedom” and counter what he described as an opposition-led “legislative dictatorship.”

His legal team indicated they are considering an appeal.

The verdict places Yoon among a small group of former South Korean leaders convicted of grave constitutional crimes, underscoring the resilience and the strain of the country’s democratic institutions.