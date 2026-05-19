France Calls on IMF and World Bank to Step Up Aid for Kenya as Iran War Rattles Global Economy

France has called on the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to urgently scale up financial support for countries most exposed to the economic shockwaves of the Iran conflict — with Kenya among the nations squarely in the crosshairs.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure made the appeal on Tuesday as he hosted the second and final day of G7 Finance Ministers’ talks in Paris — a high-stakes gathering convened to address the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict and growing volatility in global bond markets.

“We agree on the fact that the IMF and the World Bank have to step up their game for those countries most vulnerable to the impact of the Middle East conflict and make sure we help them,” Lescure told reporters, warning that fertiliser shortages in particular could deepen food insecurity across developing nations.

The Paris meeting drew finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s seven most advanced economies, joined by representatives from Kenya, Brazil, Gulf states Qatar and the UAE, Syria, Ukraine, India and South Korea — a deliberate expansion of the dialogue as traditional alliances face mounting strain.

The gathering comes as U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had paused a planned strike against Iran after Tehran submitted a peace proposal to Washington, indicating there was now a “very good chance” of a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, other G7 nations have expressed frustration that Washington and Israel launched earlier strikes against Iran without adequately weighing the economic consequences — including the threatened closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy trade. For Kenya, the geopolitical turbulence is not abstract. Global oil supply disruptions have directly fed into a devastating domestic fuel crisis, triggering a nationwide transport strike after diesel prices surged by Ksh46.29 per litre to Ksh242.92 — historically high that grounded matatus, boda bodas and cargo fleets, stranding millions of commuters and bleeding the transport sector of hundreds of millions of shillings daily.

The IMF has already moved to downgrade Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth forecast for 2026 from 4.5 per cent to 4.3 per cent, directly attributing the slowdown to the Middle East conflict and its cascading effects on energy prices, supply chains and investor confidence.

Beyond the immediate fuel crisis, G7 leaders used the Paris talks to address deeper structural vulnerabilities in the global economy. Participants discussed reducing dependence on China for rare earths and critical minerals — materials central to electric vehicles, renewable energy and defence technologies.

“We see how others are changing the rules, and I have no desire for us to end up being the fools,” German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said bluntly, calling on Europe to assert its economic interests through local content requirements.

European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis urged continued pressure on Russia, pushing back against a U.S. decision to extend by 30 days a sanctions waiver allowing purchases of Russian seaborne oil. “From the EU point of view, we do not think that this is the time to ease pressure on Russia,” he said.

A joint G7 statement is expected to be released later Tuesday, as the world watches whether words in Paris will translate into relief for economies like Kenya still fighting fires at home.