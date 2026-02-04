Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Gaddafi Son Saif al-Islam Killed in Mysterious Libya Assassination

Published

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed in what officials describe as a targeted and carefully planned assassination, plunging the country into renewed uncertainty.

He was 53. His death was confirmed by his political adviser, Abdulla Othman, and his lawyer, Khaled al-Zaidi, though authorities have yet to release definitive details on the exact circumstances.

According to statements from Gaddafi’s political team, four masked gunmen stormed his residence in the western town of Zintan, disabled security cameras, and fatally shot him in what they termed a “cowardly and treacherous assassination.”

Libyan media reports suggest the attack occurred late at night, while other accounts, including claims from family members, allege he may have been killed near Libya’s border with Algeria. The conflicting narratives have fueled confusion and speculation.

Libyan authorities say investigations are underway. Khaled al-Mishri, former head of the Tripoli-based High State Council, called for an “urgent and transparent investigation,” warning that the killing could further destabilize an already fragile political landscape.

Saif al-Islam was long regarded as his father’s heir apparent. Western-educated and fluent in English, he played a key role in restoring Libya’s relations with the West in the early 2000s, including negotiations that led to the country abandoning its weapons of mass destruction program and compensating victims of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

He once presented himself as a reformer, calling for a constitution and respect for human rights.

However, during the 2011 uprising that ended his father’s four-decade rule, Saif al-Islam became a central figure in the regime’s violent response.

Speaking to Reuters at the time, he warned: “We fight here in Libya, we die here in Libya,” a statement that cemented his image as a hardliner. He was later captured while attempting to flee the country and imprisoned in Zintan, before being released in 2017 under a general amnesty.

Despite a death sentence issued in absentia by a Tripoli court and an outstanding International Criminal Court warrant, Saif al-Islam re-emerged in 2021 to announce a controversial presidential bid. His candidacy deepened political divisions and contributed to the collapse of Libya’s long-delayed elections.

Analysts say his assassination removes a polarizing yet influential figure from Libya’s political equation. It also underscores the persistent insecurity facing high-profile figures linked to the Gaddafi era.

As investigators race to uncover the truth, Libya is once again left grappling with unanswered questions and a future clouded by instability.

