GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST: National Guards, Police Take Knee With Protesters

[VIDEO]- Even though thousands of Americans are protesting across the country against racism and police brutality, a section of Police and members of the National guards have surprised protesters as they take knee with them.

They have promised the protesters that they are together with them in the battle against racism and police brutality

In various videos, the police officers and even the member of National guards deployed to contain the situation have been seen supporting the protesters.

However, in certain incidence, the police are the target of the protests.

According to reports, some police officers have been injured, shot or run over by vehicles during protests since they are the targets.

According to reports by The Telegraph, one police officers is current in a critical conditions and being medicated in ICU after he was hot on the head.

However, the footage of National guards members and police taking a knee have warmed the heart of many protesters

Here are the videos: