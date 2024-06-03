Georgians Swarm the Streets to Protest the Government’s ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill

Over 50,000 opponents of a “foreign agents” bill marched through Georgia’s capital in heavy rain.

The bill, which would force organizations receiving more than 20% of their money from overseas to register as “agents of foreign influence,” has sparked a rolling political crisis in Georgia, with hundreds taking to the streets to demand its repeal.

The gathering on Saturday flew Georgian, European Union, and Ukrainian flags, and, unlike in the past, comprised older protestors as well as the numerous young people who have flooded the streets over the last month.

Parliament, controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies, will begin committee hearings on the bill’s third and final readings on Monday. Opposition organizations have planned for a new round of protests beginning Saturday.

The issue has set the ruling Georgian Dream party against a combination of opposition parties, civic society, celebrities, and the country’s figurehead president, with large protests shutting down much of central Tbilisi nearly every night for more than a month.

Georgian opponents of the measure have nicknamed it “the Russian law,” referring to legislation aimed at critics of President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

The European Union, which gave Georgia candidate status in December, has stated that if passed, the bill will create a significant barrier to further integration.

Georgian Dream claims that the measure will increase transparency and Georgian national sovereignty. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgian Dream, believes the bill is vital to prevent the West from using Georgians as “cannon fodder” in a conflict with Russia.

Also Read: