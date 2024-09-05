Germany’s Migration Commissioner Considers Rwanda Model Moulded by the UK

Germany’s migration commissioner has proposed deporting Rwandan migrants who enter the European Union illegally over its border with Belarus, as Berlin considers measures to limit refugee arrivals.

The plan comes as Germany’s ruling coalition government faces increased pressure to curb irregular migration following a fatal stabbing linked to Daesh at a city festival last month, which fueled far-right opposition and criticism of Berlin’s migration policies.

Joachim Stamp, Germany’s Special Representative for Migration Agreements, stated that the EU might use existing asylum facilities in Rwanda, which were originally meant for Britain’s 2022 proposal to relocate unauthorized migrants to the East African country.

The British idea was abandoned by Keir Starmer’s new government in July.

Stamp, a member of the junior coalition FDP party serving in Germany’s Interior Ministry, stated that this methodology will primarily target refugees crossing the EU’s eastern borders.

“My idea is that we focus on this group. “It’s about 10,000 people per year,” he remarked, dismissing the conservative opposition’s broader plan to apply this paradigm to all refugees.

He stated that Rwanda has openly expressed its willingness to continue using this paradigm.

Stamp’s proposal would put Rwanda’s asylum procedures under UN oversight. The European Union agreed in December on new regulations for dealing with irregular landings of asylum seekers and migrants, hailing the agreement as a breakthrough after nearly a decade of intense feuds over the problem.

The accord may not go into full force until the end of 2025.

Also Read: Kenyan Ambassador To Germany Clarifies Being Evicted, Missing Six Months Salary