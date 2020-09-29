Global Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 1 Million

(KDRTV)-The global coronavirus death toll has crossed one million, with the US, Brazil, and India topping the list and the trio makes up almost a halt total, John Hopkins University reports

The UN Secretary-general has referred to it as a “mind-numbing figure” and an “an agonizing milestone”

According to experts, the number of global fatalities is likely to be much higher since in many countries especially those in Africa have lower testing rates

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson is giving hope to say that the virus is suppressible

Coronavirus has his made many countries to impose stringent curbing measures including working at home where possible

Currently, KDRTV understands that the imposed strict measures to halt the spread of coronavirus are causing stress to the UK`s health system.

The rate of coronavirus infections has been higher in Europe in America as compared to Africa.

Despite the ongoing risk of contracting coronavirus, many countries as opted to reopen economy to make sure that many sectors don’t sink

Some countries have also opted to reopen learning institutions after the WHO warned that children are at higher risk of contracting the virus when at home than when in school

Many coronavirus vaccines are being developed across the world however, Russia was the first countries to announce that their vaccine is already safe for human use

Meanwhile, COVID survivors around that world have signed an open letter calling for “People`s Vaccine” and treatments to be availed to everyone free from patent

