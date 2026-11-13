Govt Announces 293,600 Jobs for Teachers, Nurses, and Other Professionals in Saudi Arabia

Kenya has secured commitments for 293,600 job opportunities in Saudi Arabia following bilateral labour negotiations, in a move expected to expand employment prospects for Kenyans seeking work in the Gulf nation.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced the development on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after meeting Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister for Labour, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, in Riyadh.

The engagements, attended by Kenya’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Joseph Masila, and senior government officials from both countries, focused on expanding employment opportunities, improving workers’ welfare and strengthening recruitment arrangements.

“Today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, I negotiated better terms and expanded job opportunities for Kenyans seeking employment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including commitments for 293,600 new job opportunities across various sectors,” Mutua stated.

The opportunities cover healthcare, education, construction, hospitality, transport, manufacturing, finance, domestic work and the oil and gas industry.

Some of the listed positions include nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians, teachers, tutors, drivers, caregivers, construction workers, heavy machinery operators, chefs, waiters, housekeepers, cleaners, factory workers and finance professionals.

Mutua said the commitments were secured through engagements with Saudi government officials and employment agencies operating in the Kingdom, describing the development as a major milestone under the government’s Kazi Majuu programme.

The two countries also agreed to finalise a skilled workers recruitment agreement within one month, which is expected to open additional opportunities for Kenyan professionals.

On domestic worker recruitment, Kenya and Saudi Arabia signed a letter of intent establishing a three-month pilot programme on voluntary recruitment fees. The arrangement will be guided by market competitiveness and is intended to help Kenyan recruitment agencies compete with agencies from other labour-sending countries.

The countries also signed a technical annex to their bilateral domestic worker recruitment agreement, originally signed on July 5, 2026. The annex provides for streamlined recruitment procedures, reduced recruitment costs and improved regulation of contractual relationships between employers and workers.

Discussions further addressed remuneration, working conditions, workers’ welfare and stronger pre-departure training to prepare Kenyans for employment and the cultural environment in Gulf countries.

Mutua said the government was also engaging Saudi authorities on the reopening of access for Kenyan workers following restrictions imposed after reports of Ebola cases in Kenya. He maintained that the reported case had been identified and isolated, with no community transmission recorded.

“Our responsibility does not end with securing job opportunities. We must ensure that Kenyans are properly trained, adequately remunerated, treated with dignity and protected through enforceable contractual arrangements,” he stated.

The agreements form part of Kenya’s broader efforts to expand overseas employment while strengthening safeguards for citizens working abroad.