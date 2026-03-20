Hollywood Legend Chuck Norris Dies at 86 in Hawaii

Legendary action star and martial artist Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86, his family confirmed on Friday, March 20, 2026.

In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the Norris family announced that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after battling a long illness that had kept him hospitalised in Hawaii for several months.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris… While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the statement read.

The family further expressed gratitude for the global support Norris received during his illness. “We are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way,” they said.

Norris, widely recognized for redefining the action hero archetype, rose to fame through martial arts films and later cemented his legacy through television. He became a household name for his role in the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger, which enjoyed immense popularity across the world, including Kenya.

In Kenya, Norris became a cultural staple during the mid-2000s when his show aired on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), contributing to what many describe as a golden era of local television entertainment.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes have poured in globally, with fans praising his impact both on and off the screen.

One fan wrote:“Rest in peace to one of the greatest ever. Thanks for all you’ve been and inspired.”

Another said: “You solidified how hard I work and love martial arts. Your art lives on through all of us forever.”

Others reflected on his almost mythical status, referencing the popular “Chuck Norris facts” that turned him into an internet legend and a symbol of strength and resilience.

Born Carlos Ray Norris, he built a remarkable career spanning decades, appearing in films such as Missing in Action and The Delta Force, while also becoming one of the most recognizable faces in action television. His disciplined martial arts background helped shape his authentic on-screen persona, setting him apart in Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Norris was admired for his role as a mentor, philanthropist, and cultural figure who inspired millions worldwide. His influence extended across generations, shaping both entertainment and martial arts communities.

As tributes continue to pour in, Norris is being remembered as more than just an actor; he is celebrated as a symbol of discipline, resilience, and inspiration whose legacy will endure for years to come.