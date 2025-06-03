How Good Governance Fuels the Fight for a Greener Future Ambassodor Esther Waringa

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Environmental sustainability is no longer a passive aspiration but a pressing global imperative. Nations worldwide emit over 34 billion metric tons of CO₂ annually, pushing Earth toward climate tipping points. As Amb. Esther Waringa, President of Public Service Governance, on 3rd June 2025 World Environment Day at Strathmore University emphasized, “Good Governance is the backbone of environmental sustainability. It is only when we align our laws, budgets, institutions, and values with the goals of environmental stewardship that we can achieve real and lasting change.”

From rigorous anti-corruption frameworks to transparent budget allocations, governance shapes environmental outcomes. The Worldwide Governance Indicators show that countries with higher government effectiveness and rule of law scores tend to produce fewer emissions per capita than nations with weaker institutions. By embedding environmental goals into legal systems and ensuring accountable leadership, governments can direct resources toward renewable energy, waste reduction, and conservation.

A 2022 UN report highlights that nations integrating sustainable development into public policy see faster declines in deforestation and pollution. For example, Costa Rica’s Payment for Ecosystem Services program, backed by clear environmental legislation, has doubled its forest cover since 1986. Similarly, Sweden’s carbon tax enforced through robust regulatory frameworks, has cut emissions by nearly 30 percent since 1990.

Amb. Waringa reminds us, “The fight for a healthier planet is not won by intention alone; it is won by systems, policies, leadership and action. And at the heart of all these is good governance and a responsive, transparent public service.” Transformative leadership ensures that strategic plans become reality, whether through green procurement rules, funding for climate-resilient infrastructure, or community-led conservation projects.

As the world strives to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 13 on climate action and SDG 16 on strong institutions, good governance emerges as the critical linchpin. By strengthening institutions, enforcing environmental laws, and cultivating transparent decision-making, we lay the foundation for lasting ecological health and a sustainable future for all.

