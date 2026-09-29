How Kenyans Abroad Can Apply for Certificate of Good Conduct Without Returning Home

Nairobi — Kenyans living abroad can now apply for and obtain a Kenyan Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), commonly known as a Certificate of Good Conduct, without travelling back to Kenya, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

The DCI outlined the process on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, during the Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park Showground, where it was providing information and PCC services to visitors.

The process requires Kenyans living outside the country to log into their eCitizen accounts and submit an application for the Certificate of Good Conduct. After making the required payment, applicants are required to download the application forms and present themselves at a Kenyan embassy, High Commission or consulate in the country where they reside.

Their fingerprints are then captured at the diplomatic mission and sent to Kenya through diplomatic channels for processing. The fingerprints are forwarded through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs before being received by the Forensic Fingerprint Identification Bureau for analysis.

Once the analysis is completed, the certificate is generated online through the applicant’s eCitizen account.

“Upon receiving them at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, we are able to receive them and do analysis. After analysis, we generate the certificate online through the same e-Citizen.”

The DCI also outlined the procedure for foreign nationals who previously lived in Kenya but are currently outside the country.

Such applicants must provide documentation showing their immigration status in Kenya. The documents may include a work permit, dependent pass, diplomatic document or student pass, among other documents authorised by the Immigration Department.

Applicants without an eCitizen account must first create one before accessing the DCI service. They are then required to upload their relevant immigration documentation for review and approval. Once approved, they make the required payment, download the application forms and receipt, and visit a Kenyan diplomatic mission for fingerprint capture.

Foreign nationals currently living in Kenya follow a similar eCitizen application process but have their fingerprints captured at a designated Huduma Centre instead of a diplomatic mission.

The DCI said the fingerprints are processed for identification before the Police Clearance Certificate is generated online.

The directorate also demonstrated the service at the Nairobi International Trade Fair, where officials said PCC services were available regardless of nationality. The newly launched multibiometric identification system was being used to capture fingerprints and generate the certificates online.

The DCI said the service is intended to make the application process faster, simpler and more convenient for applicants, particularly those who cannot easily travel to Kenya.