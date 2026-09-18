How U.S. Undercover Agents Used Kenya to Trap Global Drug Kingpins

US authorities used undercover sources and cross-border investigations to track an alleged international drug trafficking network linked to Kenya, leading to the July 2026 extradition of an Afghan national to the United States.

The suspect, Abdul Ahir Qadeer, had travelled from Kabul to Kenya in April 2025 and was later arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives after INTERPOL circulated a Red Notice linked to a US case.

His extradition followed a year-long investigation involving cooperation between law enforcement agencies and undercover operations aimed at gathering evidence against suspected traffickers.

According to an analysis by Daily Maverick, US investigators used people posing as legitimate buyers to establish contact with suspected members of the network. In one operation, a supposed buyer met an alleged associate of Qadeer in Johannesburg in December 2024 to receive a 2kg sample of methamphetamine.

The buyer was secretly working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), allowing investigators to gather evidence from the alleged transaction without immediately revealing their identities.

The investigation later led authorities to Kenya, where Qadeer was arrested at a Nairobi hotel after the US sought his surrender to face charges.

Kenyan authorities subsequently handled the legal process, with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filing extradition proceedings before the courts. Qadeer unsuccessfully challenged his extradition, arguing that the charges against him were politically motivated.

Following his extradition, the US Department of Justice confirmed that Qadeer faces charges for allegedly conspiring to import heroin and methamphetamine.

The case bears similarities to an earlier US investigation that resulted in the extradition of four suspects from Kenya in 2017. That case centred on Indian national Vijaygiri Anandgiri Goswami, commonly known as Vicky Goswami, and Kenyan brothers Baktash Akasha Abdalla and Ibrahim Akasha Abdalla.

US investigators in that case also used undercover DEA informants posing as members of a South American drug trafficking organisation seeking heroin and methamphetamine. The suspects were eventually arrested in Kenya and extradited to the US.

Daily Maverick’s analysis identified South Africa as a common operational link between the two investigations. Qadeer allegedly arranged for methamphetamine to be delivered to a covert DEA source in Johannesburg, while the earlier Goswami case involved alleged drug trafficking activities connected to South Africa.

The two cases, separated by nearly a decade, demonstrate the cross-border nature of the investigations, with US authorities relying on undercover operations, international cooperation and extradition proceedings to pursue suspects accused of involvement in global drug trafficking networks.