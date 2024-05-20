How World Leaders Have Condoled Death Of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Reactions from foreign leaders have poured in since Iranian officials confirmed President Ebrahim Raisi’s death.

In a message on social media site X on Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt condolences to “brotherly Iran” on behalf of himself, the people of Pakistan, and the government.

“The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” Sharif said.

Pakistan will commemorate a day of mourning and fly the flag at half-mast in honor of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his associates, who were killed in a helicopter crash, Sharif announced.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Raisi and Amirabdollahian as “true, reliable friends of our country.”

“Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable. We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour,” he said.

According to Beijing’s foreign ministry, Chinese President Xi Jinping described Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s “tragic death” in a helicopter crash as a “great loss to the Iranian people.”

“President Xi Jinping pointed out (that)… His (Raisi’s) tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

Lebanon declared three days of national mourning following the deaths of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s government spokesperson, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Iranian government and people on the death of President Raisi and the foreign minister.

