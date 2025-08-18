Hungary Cries Foul After Ukrainian Strike Cuts Off Russian Oil Supply

Budapest is reeling from a severe blow to its energy security after Russian oil deliveries to Hungary were cut off following an alleged Ukrainian strike on a transformer station crucial to the Druzhba pipeline. The disruption has sparked a fresh diplomatic standoff between Kyiv and Budapest, adding another layer of strain to already tense relations.

“Ukraine has once again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, cutting off supplies. This latest strike against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó declared on August 18.

Szijjártó confirmed that Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin had briefed him on the damage, noting that repair work is underway but without a clear timeline for resuming supplies. The Druzhba pipeline, one of Europe’s oldest and most strategic conduits, supplies more than 50% of Hungary’s oil imports. Its shutdown poses a significant risk to Hungary’s economy and energy stability.

According to reports, the strike targeted the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region, an area Ukrainian forces have previously claimed to hit, arguing that pipelines there fuel Russia’s invasion. One of these pipelines is indeed the Druzhba, which also serves Hungary, leaving Budapest in a precarious position.

Szijjártó did not hold back his frustration, accusing both Brussels and Kyiv of attempting to pull Hungary into a war it has steadfastly refused to join. “For 3.5 years Brussels and Kyiv have tried to drag Hungary into the war in Ukraine. These repeated Ukrainian attacks on our energy supply serve that same purpose. Let me be clear: this is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and as long as we are in charge, Hungary will stay out of it.”

He further issued a sharp warning to Kyiv: “Finally, a reminder to Ukrainian decision-makers, electricity from Hungary plays a vital role in powering your country.” His remarks hinted at possible retaliatory leverage, raising fears of an escalating energy standoff.

Kyiv, however, rejected the accusation. Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded bluntly on X, formerly Twitter: “Peter, it is Russia, not Ukraine, who began this war and refuses to end it. Hungary has been told for years that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary has chosen to rely on Russia even after the full-scale war began. You can now send your complaints and threats to your friends in Moscow.”

The feud comes just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares for high-stakes meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington, D.C., following a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a potential peace settlement.