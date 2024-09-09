Donald Trump has stated that he has “guaranteed” plans to end the war in Ukraine, but will share them only if he wins the US presidential election in November.

The former US president and current Republican nominee is in a dead heat with his Democratic competitor, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If I win as president-elect, I guarantee that a settlement will be reached. “That’s a war that should not have happened,” Trump remarked on the Lex Fridman podcast.

“I have a very exacting plan for how to stop Ukraine and Russia, And I have a certain idea — maybe not a plan, but an idea — for China,” he told reporters.

“But I can’t offer you those plans because if I do, I won’t be able to implement them; they’ll be extremely unsuccessful. You understand half of it is a surprise, right?”

The remarks echo the actions of Trump supporters in Congress earlier this year, who reportedly opposed a bipartisan immigration solution because they did not want the Biden-Harris administration to take credit for one of the most important topics in the 2024 election.

This was not the first time Trump had made such a claim. He had declared, several times, that he could terminate the war in Ukraine in one day.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stated, “It is necessary to separate pre-election rhetoric from statements by government officials vested with the appropriate powers.” If we talk about whether it is conceivable to resolve the situation, let us be realistic,” referring to his boasts that he could finish the war in a single day.

