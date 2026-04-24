IMF Suspends Kenya Funding Talks Over Delayed Anti-Corruption Report

Kenya’s efforts to secure a new funding programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have hit a setback after the lender suspended discussions pending the government’s response to a critical governance and corruption diagnostics report.

The IMF confirmed that a draft of the report covering: tax administration, fiscal management, and anti-corruption frameworks, had already been shared with the Kenyan authorities but is yet to receive formal feedback required for board consideration.

Outgoing IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie said the process cannot proceed without Kenya’s input. “The draft report has been shared by our team with authorities, and we are waiting for their comments on that before presenting it to our board and publishing it,” he said.

The delay comes just days after the IMF confirmed ongoing discussions with Kenya over a potential new programme aimed at strengthening fiscal stability at a time of rising borrowing needs.

Selassie stressed that any agreement will depend on Kenya presenting a credible fiscal consolidation strategy, noting the country’s shifting position in global capital markets. “Kenya is… shifting towards a market access country, and market access these days has become very volatile,” he added. The stalled talks coincide with mounting debt obligations. Treasury projections show Kenya is expected to repay about Ksh47.9 billion to the IMF in 2026, a sharp rise from Ksh17.6 billion in 2025. Monthly repayments averaging around Ksh4 billion are already tightening fiscal space.

The setback also aligns with a subdued economic outlook. The IMF’s latest regional forecast projects Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to slow from 4.5% in 2025 to 4.3% in 2026, citing global disruptions, including spillover effects from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that have pushed up commodity prices and strained supply chains.

For Kenya, an oil-importing economy, the implications are significant: rising import costs, pressure on inflation, and reduced fiscal flexibility at a time when debt servicing demands are increasing.

Analysts note that the current pause underscores a broader shift in IMF engagement, where governance and anti-corruption reforms are now central conditions for financial support. Until Kenya responds to the diagnostics findings, the path to a new programme remains uncertain.