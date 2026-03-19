India Extends Free Visas for Kenyans Stranded by Middle East Conflict

Kenyans stranded in India due to escalating tensions in the Middle East have been granted a lifeline after the High Commission of India in Nairobi announced a raft of relief measures, including free visa extensions and waiver of overstay penalties.

In a notice dated March 18, the commission confirmed that all regular visas and e-visas that are expiring or due to expire soon will be extended by one month at no cost. The move targets Kenyans and other foreign nationals affected by widespread travel disruptions linked to the ongoing crisis in the Gulf region.

“Taking into account the conflict situation in the Gulf region, all types of visas/e-visas expiring or due for expiry soon would be extended for a month on a gratis basis, for the affected nationals,” the notice stated.

The decision follows increased instability in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran, which has led to airspace restrictions, flight cancellations, and major disruptions along key international routes, including the Nairobi–Mumbai corridor.

According to the commission, the visa extensions will be processed on a case-by-case basis by India’s Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs). This approach ensures that each affected individual receives tailored support depending on their situation.

In addition to extending visas, Indian authorities have waived penalties for any overstays occurring after February 28, 2026, for travellers unable to leave the country due to the crisis. “Penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to ongoing developments in West Asia after February 28, 2026 would be waived off,” the notice added.

Further easing the burden, exit permits will be issued free of charge to those seeking to depart once travel normalizes. Authorities also clarified that individuals who have not yet applied for visa extensions or exit permits will not be treated as having violated immigration laws during this period.

The relief measures extend to foreign nationals whose flights were diverted to India due to the conflict. Such travellers will receive Temporary Landing Permits (TLP) at no cost, allowing them temporary legal stay.

The crisis has significantly impacted aviation, with airlines forced to reroute flights due to restricted airspace across parts of Asia. This has resulted in longer travel times, delays, and reduced cargo capacity, leaving many passengers stranded.

The intervention by Indian authorities is expected to provide critical support to Kenyans caught in the unfolding geopolitical crisis, as governments and airlines work to stabilize travel and ensure safe movement of passengers.