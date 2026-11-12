Inside the KDF Team Learning to Handle Nuclear, Explosive Threats in South Africa

Kenya has sent a team of military specialists to South Africa for specialised training and knowledge exchange aimed at strengthening the two countries’ capacity to respond to chemical, biological, nuclear and explosive threats.

The Kenyan delegation held engagements with South Africa’s 7 Medical Battalion Group, a specialised unit under the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), at its headquarters in Lyttelton, Centurion.

During the meeting, South African military health specialists shared their expertise in identifying hazardous substances, assessing potential threats and responding to emergencies involving dangerous materials.

The Kenyan team included members of the country’s Chemical, Biological, Nuclear and Explosive Doctrine Development Committee, which is responsible for developing military procedures for responding to incidents involving such threats.

Air Force Brigadier Benedetta Margaret Kikechi, who heads research and development at Defence National Security Industries, led the delegation. South African Military Health Service Deputy Chief Major General Mcebisi Mdutywa received the Kenyan specialists.

South Africa’s 7 Medical Battalion Group handles specialised military medical and emergency response operations. Its personnel are trained to identify dangerous substances, establish the nature of threats and decontaminate areas exposed to hazardous materials.

The unit also provides medical support during special operations and responds to emergencies involving military personnel in high-risk environments, including aviation, diving and combat operations.

The engagement follows a training exercise held in September at the Ditholo training area, north of Pretoria, where military representatives from several African countries received instruction on responding to dangerous chemical incidents.

The exercise was conducted through a capacity-building programme linked to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The latest cooperation also comes as Kenya strengthens its preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, which may arise from industrial accidents, deliberate attacks, hazardous material leaks or the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Kenya launched its first unified National Action Plan on CBRN security on November 27, 2025, at the Kenya Police Hazardous Materials Training School in Embakasi.

The launch included a simulated chlorine gas leak exercise involving three casualties, demonstrating how security and emergency response teams would manage a chemical release and assist those affected.

The South Africa engagement also comes days after KDF officers held discussions with the Jordanian Armed Forces on specialised training in counterterrorism, drone operations and counter-drone capabilities during the 15th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX), held in Jordan from October 26 to 29.

Although the reports outline the purpose of the South Africa engagement, they do not specify the full training schedule, the practical instruction delivered or whether the discussions resulted in a formal agreement.