Israel Opens Voluntary Departure Package to Undocumented Africans, Including Kenyans, Offering $3,500 and a Free Flight

Kenyans living in Israel without valid immigration documents could receive KSh455,000 and a government-funded flight home under a temporary departure programme that has been expanded to cover citizens of all African countries.

The initiative, which took effect on November 9, 2026, offers eligible migrants a financial grant of $3,500, equivalent to approximately KSh455,000, alongside assistance with travel documents and free flights to leave Israel voluntarily.

The programme will remain in force until December 31, 2026, giving eligible applicants a limited period to seek approval from Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority.

Under the revised arrangement, African nationals who have lived in Israel for more than two years without valid immigration status can apply. It also covers certain holders of temporary residence permits and individuals who entered the country legally but overstayed their visas.

The expansion removes previous nationality restrictions that largely favoured nationals of Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Guinea, as well as citizens of countries without diplomatic relations with Israel. Kenyans, Nigerians, Ghanaians, Ugandans and South Africans are among those newly covered.

However, the offer is not automatic for every African national living in Israel. Applicants must submit an application online or visit designated immigration offices for individual assessment. Those considered suitable may be invited for interviews before their departure arrangements are approved.

Successful applicants will receive assistance obtaining travel documents, a government-funded air ticket and the $3,500 payment at the airport before departure. Some may also receive protection from immigration detention for up to two weeks while their travel arrangements are finalised.

Kenyans holding valid work permits, visas or residence documents are not required to leave Israel under the programme. The initiative specifically targets people who meet the stated immigration eligibility conditions and should not be mistaken for a general order requiring Kenyan nationals to exit the country.

Israel’s decision to widen the programme follows a decline in the number of African migrants taking up government-assisted departure offers. Figures cited in reports show that 3,511 African nationals left through the arrangement in 2024, compared with 2,815 in 2025, representing a drop of approximately 20 per cent.

Israeli authorities have linked the decline to shrinking opportunities for migrants to relocate to third countries, tighter asylum and border policies in the United States, and disruptions to international flights caused by regional conflicts.

The latest expansion is intended to encourage more eligible migrants to take up the voluntary departure offer. Kenyans interested in the package must establish their eligibility and complete the application process before the December 31 deadline.