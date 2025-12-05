Israel Warns Citizens in Tanzania Ahead of December 9 Protests

Israel has issued a stark travel advisory for its citizens in Tanzania, urging extreme caution as the East African nation anticipates widespread anti-government protests scheduled for December 9, 2025. The advisory, released on Friday, December 5, warns that demonstrations could commence days earlier, bringing potential public unrest, violent street clashes, and severe disruptions to transportation and communication networks.

The heightened alert follows Tanzania’s October 29, 2025, elections, which ignited violent protests and widespread unrest across the country. The post-election period was marred by internet shutdowns, significant transportation disruptions, and credible reports of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests. The United States has also updated its travel advisory to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to these concerns.

The Israeli foreign ministry’s advisory highlights potential curfews, roadblocks, communication interruptions, and an increased presence of security forces, with temporary airport closures also a possibility. “Following recent unrest, foreign nationals have experienced increased attention from local security authorities, and security forces have searched electronics for evidence of connection to unrest or politically sensitive content,” stated the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian law criminalizes sharing photos or videos that may cause panic, a point emphasized in the advisories.

Multiple diplomatic missions, including those from the UK, Canada, and several European Union countries, have collectively called for accountability and transparency regarding deaths and injuries reported after the recent elections. The UN human rights experts have also condemned widespread violations, citing allegations of hundreds of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Tanzanian authorities have banned the December 9 protests, describing them as a continuation of “violence and destruction” and warning that participants will be arrested. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has personally reinforced this stance, stating, “whenever they come, we are prepared”.

Travelers are advised to avoid areas of friction and public gatherings, follow local security instructions, and stock up on essential supplies like food, water, medicine, and cash.

Non-essential travel to Tanzania is recommended to be postponed until the situation stabilizes.