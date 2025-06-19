It’s official, Israel will decimate Fordow Nuclear site in Iran without U.S help- IDF

KDRTV News Washington DC- Israel defense forces are already contemplating to decimate the Fordhow nuclear site in Iran even without the help of the U.S

The IDF insiders have confirmed that Israel fighter jets will decimate the Fordow nuclear site in Iran that’s alleged might be the site that’s rapidly enriching Uranium to make an atomic bomb which they’ve threatened to use against Israel and Western targets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has in a few days requested the U.S to carry out a strike at the nuclear site but President Trump is yet to give a clear sign that the U.S will carry the strike in a timeline that’s not known yet.

President Donald Trump who had a meeting with the G7 nations in west Canada left the meeting hastily sighting an important engagement waiting for him at the Oval office with his security team.

The POTUS is tight lipped on his plans but political pundits believe that he’s preparing to launch a series of strikes in Iran a county he has accused of harboring terror activities and sponsoring Israel’s erstwhile enemies like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

If the U.S joins the war in the middle east it will turn the tide against the Iranians who have been hit hard by Israelis missiles and drones targeting key military infrastructure and weapon manufacturing sites across the country.

The Fordhow nuclear site is alleged to be 300 feet below the ground and bunker busting bombs are needed to reach the reactors deep down the ground and the U.S Army has the capacity to and the bombs to hit the target deep down and war experts have claimed that the IDF military needs a minimum of 4 bunker buster bombs to completely decimate the nuclear site.

The IDF are modifying the F-35 fighter jets and other sophisticated artillery to ensure that they decimate the Fordow site once and for all.

The Iranians are not sitting back and waiting and have launched precision guided drones and ballistic missiles that have hit several targets in Israel and killing many civilians and destroying many buildings deep into the Israel territory.