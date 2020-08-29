Jacob Blake Released From Handcuffs After Father “Grieved”

(KDRTV)-Jacob Blake, 29, the black American who was shot by Kenosha police seven times at the back has been freed from the handcuffs while in a health facility

According to reports for Kenosha police department, Mr. blake was in custody for previous warrants and handcuffs were policy

His lawyer informed the media the warrants had been denounced and the officers guarding him have been withdrawn

The shooting made Mr. Blake to be critically paralyzed and there is no hope he would walk again

Previously, his father also called Jacob Blake had faulted the authorities for handcuffing him to the hospital bed yet he can’t walk

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff on to the bed,” he told the media, “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Other officials from Wisconsin state also criticized the authorities for the behavior saying that already Mr. Blake had been severely punished

On the other hand, a court hearing for a teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and injuring the third one, has been suspended by a month

KDRTV understands that Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was to appear before the Lake County court in Illinois after he was accused of first-degree murder alongside other charges, however, a judge suspended the hearing until 25 September

Mr. Kyle is facing six criminal counts including first-degree intentional homicide.

However, he is being defended by an iconic legal firm whose clients included President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani and former Trump adviser Carter Page.

Mr. Blake shooting inspired protests in the city of Kenosha and many times such rallies have turned violent

Mr. Blake`s lawyer Patrick Cafferty, on Friday, revealed that he had been released from handcuffs and outstanding warrants against him dismissed

Wisconsin Governor Tony Ever also gave his expression on about Mr. Blake being handcuffed to the hospital`s bed

“I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary,” he said. “Certainly he’s paid a horrific price already, been shot seven or eight times in the back.”

So far, US vice-presidential candidate Harris Khamala and Melania Trump have advocated for racial equity across the US

