Jacob Blake Shares Emotional Message From Hospital Bed- [VIDEO]

(KDRTV)- Jacob Blake, 29, a black American man shot seven times at the back by Kenosha police in Wisconsin has shared a heartfelt message from a hospital bed

Mr. Blake who is paralyzed from the down encouraged the public not to take life for granted

KDRTV has come across a video that was posted this weekend by Blake`s family lawyer, Ben Crump which is alleged to have been captured his friend identified as Mike.

According to the graphic, Blake lying in his hospital gown is seen addressing a camera with a lot of focus.

Jacob Blake warned that people should be very serious with life since things they may take for granted such as walking, for instance, may be taken away from them in a flash.

He wants people listening to his heartfelt message to rather take heed not to end in the hospital bed like him

Blake disclosed that he was enduring a lot of pain and would not like any other person to pass through a similar course

He also had a word for the African-American community at large

Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police who were assertedly responding to a domestic violence call

Blake`s has rekindled the Black Lives Matter protests across America with the many calling for racial equity.

BLM protests first erupted when George Floyd was brutally killed by the police in Minneapolis

KDRTV understands that currently, the tension is high in Portland after BLM protestors recent engaged President Trump`s supporters in violent clashes

