NVIDIA has reinstated Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement on Monday, NVIDIA said its Board of Directors had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang with immediate effect.

The decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, during which the board said it had been satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

The company added that the board had received input from senior officials in the United States government and was confident that Huang’s return posed no national security risk.

NVIDIA Board Chair Harvey Jones said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Jones.

He added, “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”

In his remarks, Huang expressed gratitude to the board for restoring him to the company’s top leadership position, pledging renewed commitment to NVIDIA.

He described his return as an opportunity to lead one of the world’s most consequential technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said.

He also thanked Jones, Kress, NVIDIA employees, shareholders, industry leaders and international partners for their support during the period.

Huang further expressed appreciation to his family, saying he was eager to resume his duties.

The reinstatement has received backing from US President Donald Trump, who described the board’s decision as the “correct and proper decision”.

Trump said the United States needed Huang’s leadership to secure the success of Nvidia and the wider American economy.