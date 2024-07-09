Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Jewish Orthodox Men Protest Against Israeli Mandatory Service in The Military

By

Published

667e429c69f5d9.73058169

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men battled with Israeli police in downtown West Jerusalem as they protested a Supreme Court order requiring them to begin enlisting in the military.

Tens of thousands of men gathered in an ultra-Orthodox area on Sunday to protest the edict. But after nightfall, the throng moved towards central West Jerusalem and became violent.

Israeli police reported protestors flung rocks and attacked an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister’s car, pelting it with stones.

The throng was dispersed using water cannons packed with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses. However, the demonstration remained out of control late into the day. In Israel, the majority of Jewish men and women must serve in the military.

However, politically influential ultra-Orthodox parties have secured exemptions for their supporters to avoid military service and instead study in religious seminaries.

The long-standing arrangement has instilled anger in the general populace, which has grown greater throughout Israel’s eight-month conflict in Gaza.

Over 600 soldiers have died in combat, and tens of thousands of reservists have been activated, disrupting professions, businesses, and families.

Ultra-Orthodox parties and their supporters argue that requiring their men to serve in the army will undermine their generations-long way of life.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of men gathered in a square for mass prayers. Many people held banners condemning the government, including one that read “not even one male” should be drafted.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are essential members of Netanyahu’s ruling coalition and might trigger new elections if they choose to leave in protest.

Also Read: Trump Draws Outrage From US Jews Following His Remarks on Jewish Voters

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020