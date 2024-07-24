Kamala Harris Exceeds The Support Required to Become The Democratic Party’s Nominee

US Vice President Kamala Harris has stated that she has acquired the broad support required to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

“I look forward to formally accepting nomination soon,” Harris stated on Monday, adding that she is “proud” to have enough delegates for the Democratic Party.

According to an Associated Press assessment, Harris had 2,214 delegates by Monday night, far beyond the simple majority required to secure the nomination on the first round.

Speaking to campaign personnel in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris recognized the “rollercoaster” of the previous weeks while expressing confidence in her new campaign team.

“It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win,” she told the crowd.

Harris rose to prominence after President Joe Biden opted to stop his re-election campaign on Sunday, becoming the favorite.

The action has shaken a demoralized Democratic party, which Harris may now unify. Following Biden’s terrible performance against Donald Trump in the first presidential debate, many Democrats urged him to resign due to concerns about his health.

Donors have flocked to Harris’ campaign, putting a record $81 million into it in the 24 hours after Biden stepped down.

The US President announced he would not seek re-election on Sunday Juky 21 and endorsed Harriss.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats, it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden stated.