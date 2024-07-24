Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kamala Harris Exceeds The Support Required to Become The Democratic Party’s Nominee

By

Published

GTB7EwbWUAAhuux

US Vice President Kamala Harris has stated that she has acquired the broad support required to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

“I look forward to formally accepting nomination soon,” Harris stated on Monday, adding that she is “proud” to have enough delegates for the Democratic Party.

According to an Associated Press assessment, Harris had 2,214 delegates by Monday night, far beyond the simple majority required to secure the nomination on the first round.

Speaking to campaign personnel in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris recognized the “rollercoaster” of the previous weeks while expressing confidence in her new campaign team.

“It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win,” she told the crowd.
Harris rose to prominence after President Joe Biden opted to stop his re-election campaign on Sunday, becoming the favorite.

The action has shaken a demoralized Democratic party, which Harris may now unify. Following Biden’s terrible performance against Donald Trump in the first presidential debate, many Democrats urged him to resign due to concerns about his health.

Donors have flocked to Harris’ campaign, putting a record $81 million into it in the 24 hours after Biden stepped down.

The US President announced he would not seek re-election on Sunday Juky 21 and endorsed Harriss.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats, it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden stated.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020