KDF, US Military Chiefs Hold Talks to Boost Special Operations Training

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) hosted a high-level United States military delegation on Wednesday for talks aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and boosting the country’s operational capabilities, particularly in special operations training.

Chief of the Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri led the KDF side of the discussions, which brought together the Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, Major General Gary Keefe, and the United States Defence Attaché to Kenya, Colonel Scott Polasek.

According to a statement from the KDF, the talks centred on “institutional capacity building, professional military education and cooperation in emerging security domains.”

Among the priority areas discussed were support for the KDF Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) Academy, the strengthening of Special Operations capabilities, and expanded cooperation in cybersecurity to guard against evolving digital threats.

“Among the priority areas deliberated were support to the Kenya Defence Forces Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) Academy, strengthening Special Operations capabilities and expanding cooperation in cybersecurity to enhance resilience against evolving security threats,” the KDF said.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen the KDF’s military engineering capabilities, recognising their growing importance not just in defence but in national development. The discussions touched on enhancing the force’s capacity to undertake infrastructure projects, humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations in support of national resilience.

Border security featured prominently as well, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration through training, technical exchanges and other capacity-building initiatives. The leaders acknowledged that closer cooperation and the sharing of expertise remain vital in confronting transnational security threats and promoting peace and stability across the region.

The KDF described the engagement as a reflection of the enduring strategic partnership between Kenya and the United States.

“The engagement underscored the enduring strategic partnership between the Kenya Defence Forces and the United States, reaffirming the mutual commitment to advancing defence cooperation through sustained engagements, interoperability and the development of capable, professional and mission-ready forces,” the statement read.

The talks come as Kenya continues to play a frontline role in regional security efforts, including operations against al-Shabaab militants in Somalia. Analysts view sustained engagement between Nairobi and Washington as central to building the KDF’s long-term readiness amid a shifting security landscape in the Horn of Africa.

No timeline was given for when the specialised training programmes discussed would begin, though the KDF indicated that both sides remain committed to deepening the partnership through ongoing engagement.