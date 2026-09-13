KDF, WHO Join Forces to Prepare for Floods, Landslides Ahead of El Niño Rains

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is sharpening its emergency medical readiness ahead of the October-November-December 2026 rains, teaming up with the World Health Organization (WHO) to test how quickly the country can respond if floods and landslides strike.

In a statement issued Sunday, KDF said it recently ran an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) preparedness exercise with technical backing from WHO, aimed at checking whether its medical teams can be mobilised fast enough when disaster hits.

“The exercise brought together strategic planning, specialised technical expertise and realistic operational scenarios to assess existing response arrangements and strengthen coordination among agencies involved in emergency medical response,” the statement read.

The drill went beyond paperwork. According to KDF, it tested the actual readiness of medical teams — how quickly they could be activated and deployed, whether enough medical supplies were on hand, and whether the systems behind it all could hold up under pressure.

“The exercise evaluated the readiness of medical teams, activation and deployment procedures, resource requirements and the availability of essential medical supplies,” the statement added.

Planners also walked through possible public health scenarios, building frameworks meant to help teams move from standby to active field deployment without delay — and, crucially, to sharpen coordination between military and civilian responders.

“These measures are critical to ensuring a timely, coordinated and effective response, particularly where emergencies place significant pressure on existing civilian health systems,” the statement said.

Speaking on behalf of Director of Medical Services Major General (Dr) Francis Kuria, Chief of Clinical Support Services Brigadier (Dr) David Kimeli Chepsiror said KDF operates within Kenya’s wider emergency response system but stands ready to step in when civilian capacity is stretched thin. He stressed that disaster response hinges on tight coordination across military, civilian and government agencies, with saving lives as the top priority.

WHO Kenya’s Team Lead for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr Livinus Martins Chibueze, said the value of such exercises lies in testing systems before a real crisis hits.

“The joint exercise strengthens Kenya’s capacity to respond to health emergencies by ensuring that trained personnel, medical resources and deployment mechanisms are ready when required,” he said. “It also reinforces the value of sustained civil-military and multi-agency cooperation in protecting lives, supporting affected communities and strengthening national disaster resilience.”

The exercise comes just days after the Ministry of Agriculture rolled out a Ksh2.1 billion El Niño preparedness plan for the livestock sector, unveiled on September 10 by Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. That plan followed weather advisories warning of heightened flood risk in several counties, and channels the bulk of its funding — Ksh1.5 billion — into pre-positioning vaccines, veterinary medicines and emergency response kits to guard against disease outbreaks like Rift Valley Fever during prolonged flooding.

“The 2023 El Niño and the 2024 long rains floods caused devastating losses to our livestock farmers, destroyed critical infrastructure and triggered disease outbreaks that set back the sector significantly,” Kagwe said.