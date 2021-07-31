KDRTV INSIGHTS: President Samia Suluhu To Visit Rwanda

KDRTV DODOMA: Tanzania`s President Samia Suluhu makes her first State visit to Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday.

The president will hold private talks with her Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame during her two-day visit.

The President`s visit to Rwanda occurs after the recent high-profile meetings between top officials from both countries.

The recent meeting involved Rwanda`s Minister of ICT, Paul Ingabire, and her Tanzanian counterpart, Faustine Ndugulile.

The recent summit critically discussed the review of the submarine cable infrastructure in Tanzania that supports communication services to Rwanda.

KDRTV also established that on July 9, security authorities from both countries met to discuss topics of mutual interests in Dodoma.

It is projected that the two heads of state will majorly discuss the instability in Mozambique, where Rwanda has deployed 1000 soldiers and police officers to fight Islamist insurgents.

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.