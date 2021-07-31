Connect with us

KDRTV INSIGHTS: President Samia Suluhu To Visit Rwanda

Tanzania`s President Samia Suluhu to make a two-day visit to Kigali Rwanda on Monday

Samia Suluhu Tanzanian Vice President PHOTO CITIZEN

KDRTV DODOMA:  Tanzania`s President Samia Suluhu makes her first State visit to Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday.

The president will hold private talks with her Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame during her two-day visit.

The President`s visit to Rwanda occurs after the recent high-profile meetings between top officials from both countries.

The recent meeting involved Rwanda`s Minister of ICT, Paul Ingabire, and her Tanzanian counterpart, Faustine Ndugulile.

The recent summit critically discussed the review of the submarine cable infrastructure in Tanzania that supports communication services to Rwanda.

KDRTV also established that on July 9, security authorities from both countries met to discuss topics of mutual interests in Dodoma.

It is projected that the two heads of state will majorly discuss the instability in Mozambique, where Rwanda has deployed 1000 soldiers and police officers to fight Islamist insurgents.

