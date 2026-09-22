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Kenya and U.S. Expand Partnership on Mineral Processing and Security at UN General Assembly

Vincent Olando

Published

President William Ruto and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio have held talks in New York, with trade, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, energy and regional security featuring prominently in discussions on the Kenya-US partnership.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, as Kenya and the United States seek to deepen cooperation across economic, technological and security sectors.

Ruto said Kenya’s relationship with the United States remains anchored on trade, security, technology and development, while welcoming the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“We welcome the extension of AGOA, which will strengthen trade between Africa and the United States and expand economic opportunities,” Ruto said.

The two leaders also discussed emerging areas of cooperation, particularly artificial intelligence and its application in health, education and financial services. They exchanged views on the responsible governance of rapidly advancing AI technologies and explored opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals and nuclear energy.

Critical minerals emerged as a key area of interest, with the US indicating that American firms could support value addition to minerals produced in Kenya.

“They spoke about how critical minerals opportunities in Kenya can position the country as a key player in the sector while presenting opportunities for U.S. firms to provide value addition,” US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The discussions came less than two weeks after senior US officials publicly pledged support for Kenya’s efforts to develop domestic mineral processing capacity.

Frank Garcia, US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, had said Washington was ready to work with Kenya to build a mining sector that supports local processing and strengthens global supply chains.

Kenya is considering potential investors for the development of the Mrima Hill deposit, which is expected to contain rare earth minerals and niobium.

On regional security, Ruto said the talks covered the security mission in Somalia, stability in Haiti and the worsening humanitarian situation in Sudan.

“We discussed sustaining the security mission in Somalia, supporting stability in Haiti, and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan through efforts towards a ceasefire, political settlement and continued regional engagement,” Ruto said.

Rubio also expressed appreciation for Kenya’s partnership with the US in implementing the America First Global Health Strategy, which seeks to establish a new approach to the two countries’ longstanding health partnership.

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